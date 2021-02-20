The High Court has given permission to build a collectorate on temple land… Read more!!!

Chennai: The Madras High Court has given permission to the Tamil Nadu government to acquire 35 acres of land owned by the temple and construct a collectorate building. The temple is over a thousand years old and is located in the newly formed Kallakurichi district.

At the same time, the High Court bench refused to change the interim stay, which prohibits the government from changing the look and feel of the land until the proposal is finally approved. The verdict was passed by a first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.