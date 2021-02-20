The ruling party in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has launched new slogan for the upcoming assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress has a new slogan — ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye’, (‘Bengal wants its own daughter’).

“The people of the state want their own daughter who has been by their side for the last several years as their chief minister. We don’t want outsiders to call the shots in Bengal,” TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

“The upcoming election is not a big factor for the Trinamool Congress. The entire country is watching how the Constitution can be protected and the outcome of the polls will prove that,” said another TMC leader.