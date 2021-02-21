“200th Hypermarket of Lulu” ; The iconic Burj Khalifa lit up to celebrate the launch, Watch Video…

Dubai: The world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, lighted up to mark the launch of the 200th LuLu Hypermarket on Saturday night. Guests at the iconic destination and millions over the globe witnessed Burj Khalifa projecting the famous colors of the Lulu logo with celebratory words to record the moment.

LuLu, which started its initial shop in the UAE in the early 1990s, inaugurated its 200th store recently in Cairo, Egypt. With a retail footprint traversing ten countries, including the six Gulf countries, as well as Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, the LuLu group has been a model of a UAE-based organization going global. Apart from the direct business, LuLu also has a significant interest in procurement and food production business with operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Africa, India, Far East, and China, hiring more than 57,000 staff members.

Directed by its chairman Yusuffali MA, LuLu has continued on an energetic development form even during the prevailing “challenging times”, with more than 15 stores being started in the last 12 months. Yusuffali said: “Our sincere thanks and appreciation to the visionary rulers of this great country for allowing us to flourish and spread across the world, and to each one of our stakeholders and our loyal shoppers for helping us reach this milestone.”

Adorning on the moment, V. Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications at LuLu Group, said: “This indeed is a proud moment for all of us at LuLu to see our brand being projected on the iconic Burj Khalifa. This is a true testament to our sustained forward march to scale new heights in innovation and to provide our world-class shopping experience in new markets and to a greater number of people.”