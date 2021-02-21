Mohammad Shareef, who is stated to have managed the last rituals for over 25,000 unclaimed remains in the last 25 years, is suffering from severe illnesses but is incapable to manage medication due to poverty. Mohammad Shareef, also known as “messiah of law raise lashes”, was found bed-ridden at his home in Ayodhya’s Mohalla Khirki Ali Beg on Thursday.

The Padma awardee, Mohammed Shareef aka ‘Shareef Chacha’, is a “bicycle technician who has been doing the last services of thousands of unattended dead bodies for the last 25 years”. He has given the last rites of more than 25,000 unclaimed corpses in and around Faizabad. He has never discriminated based on religion, as per a report from the Government of India declaring Padma Awards 2020.

While Shareef Chacha lying unconscious on his bed, his family members said they were still hoping for some pension to him against his honor so that they could manage his medication. Mohammad Shareef’s son Shageer said they had got a message from the Union Home Ministry last year notifying his father that he was selected for the Padma Shri award.

The letter recorded January 31, 2020, from Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla also said the date for bestowing the award upon him would be quickly communicated, said Shageer. He said his father was picked for being awarded the honor on the support of BJP MP Lallu Singh from Faizabad. On being asked about the status of the award, Singh too expressed surprise and asked, “Has he still not received the award?” Ok, I will look into it,” he agreed.

Shageer said he worked as a private driver and received Rs 7,000 a month, while his father’s medication alone requires over Rs 4,000 a month.” We are having very difficult times. We are unable to meet even household expenses. Due to the lack of money, we are not able to afford even proper treatment for my father,” he said.“Till recently, we depended upon a local doctor for his treatment. But due to the lack of money, we are not able to afford even that,” he lamented.