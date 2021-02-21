“Breaking news” ; Airlines engine bursts into blaze in midair ahead of landing

The United Airlines flight underwent an engine failure just shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced on Sunday. However, it executed an emergency landing back cautiously in Denver. Tense pictures presented big pieces of the aircraft that dropped onto several areas and scattered on the spot.

As per the airlines, the Boeing 777-200 aircraft, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was traveling to Honolulu when it underwent engine failure shortly after takeoff. There were no records of injuries, either on the plane or the area. Images shared by police in Broomfield, Colorado seemed to show a plane wreck on the ground, including an engine cowling scattered outside a home and what seemed to be other parts on a grass field. Police tape was used to cordon off the wreckage.

One video obtained from what appeared to be inside the United plane exposed an engine on fire. Another video on social media revealed a cloud of black smoke being transmitted from the plane.” Something blew up,” a man on the video can be heard saying. In an audio recording, a United pilot could be heard making a mayday call to air traffic control.” The aircraft just experienced engine failure, need to turn immediately. The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB said it had started an inquiry.

“If you find debris PLEASE don’t touch it or move it. The @NTSB wants all debris to remain in place for inquiry,” the Broomfield police department said on Twitter. The 26-year-old 777 was powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines. Investigators will concentrate on what generated the engine on the plane to crash and will look at whether a fan blade broke.

Boeing refused to elucidate and related questions. On the other hand, the union of pilots at United Airlines said in an announcement: “We commend the crew of United Flight 328 for safely returning to Denver after experiencing a significant uncontained engine failure. We are thankful for the tremendous teamwork shown by the entire flight and cabin crew, and that there were no injuries on the ground or in the air.”

Read more; Gujarat Polls LIVE Updates: ,Polls advancing in 6 Municipal Corporations, Amit Shah to cast his vote in Ahmedabad

“Extremely rare engine failures like this prove there is no substitute for experience and that the most important aircraft safety system is two well-trained, highly-skilled, professional pilots, at the controls on the flight deck. Throughout this pandemic, we have never reduced safety margins. At United, no pilots were furloughed and we assured that we maintained our pilots qualified and skilled on our flight decks,” it said.