Gujarat Polls LIVE Updates: ,Polls advancing in 6 Municipal Corporations, Amit Shah to cast his vote in Ahmedabad

The polls to the six municipal corporations- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar of Gujarat are advancing. The results of Gujarat Local Body Polls will be announced on February 23 (Tuesday). Notably, the polls to the Gujarat civic corporations were programmed for December last year but got delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar are being viewed as a choice on Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with Assembly polls due next year.

Votes will be counted for a total of 575 seats with each ward holding four corporators, and 2,276 candidates, including 577 from the BJP, 566 from the Congress, 470 from AAP, 91 from NCP, 353 from other parties, and 228 Independents, are in the fray, officials told. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will cast his vote in the municipal corporation election in Ahmedabad. Shah will pitch his vote in Naranpura ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the Gujarat BJP said in a release on Saturday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will cast his right in a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir School in his hometown Rajkot. He is currently under medication for coronavirus at Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Heart Hospital. During the drive , the BJP played the “development” card, while the Congress, which has been out of control in these local bodies for a long period presently, indicated “lack of amenities” and the current fuel price increase to turn the course. The Aam Aadmi Party has declared it would be an efficient option to the BJP and Congress, while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM will make its local bodies poll appearance having caught 21 candidates in six wards in Ahmedabad.