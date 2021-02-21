Chamoli flash flood; three more bodies recovered making the death toll 65

Three more bodies recovered from Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site taking the death toll to 65. The bodies were found from the desilting tank near the Tapovan project barrage.

Search operation at the project site has been underway for more than 13 days since it bore the brunt of an avalanche triggered by a glacial burst over Rishiganga river in Chamoli district. The 13.2 MW Rishiganga hydel project was totally demolished while the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydropower project suffered extensive damage.

River water flowing into the tunnel has been a major headache for rescuers at the tunnel. It made muck clearing operations even more challenging. For tackling the situation, additional equipment were deployed. This helped divert the course of the river and helped in quick debris removal.

As per the officials, the rescue operations at the main project site in Raini have been almost completed. Now the rescuers are working on the debris on the upper side of Rishiganga.