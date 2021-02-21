Congratulations Kareena and Saif; stars blessed with a baby boy

End to the much awaited news. Congratulations Kareena and Saif!!!!!! Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy this week. The new parents were flooded with congratulatory messages on social media from celebrities including designer Manish Malhotra, who wrote: “Congratulations, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is Kareena’s cousin, revealed the couple have welcomed a son.

It was in August last year that Kareena and Saif, parents to their four-year-old Taimur, announced their second pregnancy. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Kareena and Saif, co-stars of films like Tashan and Omkara, married in the year 2012. They have Taimur as their first fruit. Saif Ali Khan has two older children with first wife Amrita Singh – Sara, an actress like her parents, and Ibrahim.

Kareena Kapoor documented life while pregnant on her Instagram captioned “what a life.” Kareena Kapoor wrapped work on her next film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan, while she was pregnant. She has also taped some episodes of What Women Want, the radio show she hosts.