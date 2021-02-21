Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Kerala

Kozhikode: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kerala for a two-day visit. Rahul landed at Calicut International Airport and was received by Congress leaders. Rahul will be in Kerala on February 22 and 23.

Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Calicut International Airport. He is scheduled to attend the programme to mark the culmination of padayatra being undertaken by state Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala & other programmes on Feb 22 & Feb 23. pic.twitter.com/0MxdA4Bavn — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

A tractor rally led by Rahul will be held in Wayanad Meppadi declaring support for the agrarian struggle. Rahul will attend the closing ceremony of the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by the Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and other public functions.