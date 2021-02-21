Covid-19: More than 6000 people in Maharashtra are newly infected….

Mumbai: As many as 6,900 people were newly infected with the corona virus in Maharashtra on Saturday and 40 others died. Of these, 897 were new covid patients. Maharashtra is now in the midst of a lockdown due to Covid’s second coming. Currently, restrictions have been tightened in four districts. 1,305 buildings affected by Covid in Mumbai City Council has been sealed.

A total of 48,439 people, including 6,900 in Mumbai, are currently being treated. So far 3.18 lakh people in the state have been affected by the disease and 51,753 died.