Emirates flight operates with fully vaccinated staff

Dubai: Emirates Airline’s service gains attention by operating fully vaccinated staff. All employees who interact with passengers at each stage are those who have completed the Covid immunization. Emirates Airlines is different from other airlines in the world in terms of service during the epidemic.

The crew of the EK215 flight took off from Dubai International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport in the United States at 8:30 a.m. Sunday has operated with fully vaccinated staff. The first service with the reputation of having the entire staff vaccinated. Airport ticket counter, travel security lounge, business, and first-class passenger lounge staff, flight attendants, flight engineers, pilots, aeronautical cabin crew, flight cleaners, passenger-cargo handlers, and airline cargo staff were all vaccinated.