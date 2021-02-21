Health workers who lost their chance should be given another chance: KK Shailaja…

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister KK Shailaja wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr. Harshavardhan raising two important demands of Kerala. In the letter, Shailaja teacher demanded that the health workers who lost the opportunity should be given another chance to register and that more Covid vaccine should be allowed for the vaccination of the third priority group.

The demand is aimed at making Covid 19 vaccination more available in the state. Most of the health workers in the state registered within the stipulated time but few health workers lost the timeline to register. Shailaja teacher demands that they have to be given a chance to re-register.

The Minister requested that the Ministry of Health should issue guidelines as soon as possible regarding the registration and vaccination of the third priority group, those above 50 years of age, and provide them with the required vaccine.