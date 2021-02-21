Maharashtra, Pune returns to curfew amid Coronavirus cases spike

New Delhi: Maharashtra has stepped up its crackdown on coronavirus cases after a hiatus. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that a night curfew will be imposed if the cases continue. Following this, a curfew was declared in Pune.

All but essential services were banned from 11 pm to 6 am. It also decided to close schools and colleges until February 28. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health has issued an alert to five states, including Kerala, where Covid cases are on the rise. The Center has directed five states to increase test rates and increase RT-PCR tests. About 74% of the active cases in the country are in Kerala and Maharashtra. Apart from Kerala and Maharashtra, there has been a surge in Covid cases in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh in the last few days.