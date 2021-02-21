Marriage proposal rejected; man pushes woman in front of moving train

A 21-year-old woman from Mumbai was pushed in front of a moving train by a man for rejecting his marriage proposal. The incident captured on CCTV cameras,took place at the Khar railway station. The woman survived but suffered head injuries and received 12 stitches. The accused, Sumedh Jadhav, fled from the spot after committing the crime. He was later nabbed by the police.

“The woman knew the accused since two years ago as they both worked at the same office. They developed a good friendship but the woman recently came to know that accused was an alcoholic and distanced herself from him. However, he continued to disturb her. The woman had also made some complaint against him but he kept following her,” said senior police inspector, Vijay Chaugule.

Sumedh chased the woman when she boarded a train from Andheri station to Khar. She met her mother and told her about the accused following her. Sumedh confronted both of them at the station and insisted that the women come with him so they can get married. The woman refused his proposal. Hearing her response, Sumedh first threatened to kill himself but then dragged the woman towards the track and pushed her towards the gap between the moving train and platform. The woman however was saved. She had serious head injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Sumedh at once fled from the spot.