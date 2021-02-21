Military plane crashes at airport

A military plane has crashed at the airport. Nigerian air force plane crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway due to engine failure .

“A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna. A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any” said a military spokesperson