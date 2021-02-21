DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Military plane crashes at airport

Feb 21, 2021, 06:49 pm IST

A military plane has crashed at the airport. Nigerian air force plane crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway due to engine failure .

“A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna.  A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any” said  a military spokesperson

 

Tags
Feb 21, 2021, 06:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button