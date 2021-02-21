Ponzi Scheme Fraud; 41-year-old man held for cheating 80 people across India of Rs.8 crore

A 41-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police for cheating more than 80 people across India of ? 8 crore. He was allegedly linked to the fraudulent investing schemes also known as ponzi schemes. The accused is identified as Gopal Dalapati.

He was arrested near Saket Court Complex. He cheated the people by luring them to invest their money in fraudulent schemes. People were trapped as they were promised with high returns. Gopal Dalpati was the director of a firm registered with the name of M/s weird Infrastructure Corporation Ltd & Weird Industries Ltd. The firm issued debenture certificates to people for assurance to return their money with high returns.

After cheating more than 80 people of around ? 8 Crore across the country, he and his associates closed their offices in Kolkata and Delhi. They went missing since they got a hint of being under suspicion.

“During course of investigation it was revealed that the accused persons had opened different bank accounts to collect money from victims and they issued debenture certificates to victims for their assurance of high returns,” an official said. Amarendra Prasad Singh, Bharat Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Das who were his associates have already been arrested.

Police said that the accused was hiding himself since the case was filed, exactly three years ago. He also kept changing his addresses and appearances in order to escape from the police.