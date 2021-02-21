Tamil Nadu reduces Metro rail fares… Know more!!!

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has reduced metro rail fares. The maximum rate has been reduced to Rs 50. The order was issued by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The rate will come into effect from Monday.

Earlier, the maximum fare for a metro journey was Rs 70. According to the new rates, passengers will have to pay Rs 10 for a distance of 2 km, Rs 20 for a distance of 2 to 5 km and Rs 30 for a distance of 5 to 12 km. The new rates are Rs 40 for 12 to 21 km and Rs 50 for 32 km and above.

Those who buy tickets using the QR code or CMRL smart card will get an additional 20 per cent discount, the government said in a statement.