The Nithi Aayog is now headed by the Prime Minister; Change in the Board of Directors….

New Delhi: The Central government has reconstituted the governing body of the Nithi Aayog, by making Prime Minister Narendra Modi the new president . Apart from this, the Chief Ministers were made members of the committee. This is stated in the new notification issued by the Union Cabinet Secretariat. The notification also said that the change in the governing body of the Nithi Aayog was due to the need for a new change.

The Chief Ministers of all the States and the Chief Ministers of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Puducherry will also be members in the Board. The Lieutenant Governor of Adaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh, and the Chairmen of the Governing Bodies of Chandigarh, Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu and Lakshadweep will also be special invitees to the Council.