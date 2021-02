Unknown people set fire to a cinema set in Ernakulam….

Kochi: A cinema set was destroyed by fire. The incident took place at Ernakulam Kadamattam. The set of young filmmakers was set on fire. The shooting set for the film ‘Marana veetile thoonu’, directed by Eldo George, was destroyed by fire. Puthencruz police have registered a case in the incident.

It is not clear what caused the fire. The incident took place at 4 pm yesterday. An unidentified person put the set on fire when the line workers were not at the scene. The set was built on vacant space.