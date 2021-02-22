Biden signs major disaster declaration for 77 Texas countries…

Austin: President Biden has declared 77 counties, including Dallas, Denn, Fort Worth and Galveston, as disaster zones. The White House made the announcement on February 20.

The White House has refused to fully recognize Texas Governor Greg Ebert’s demand that the state be declared a disaster zone, with billions of dollars worth of damage caused by winter storms and heavy snowfall. The disaster shook all 254 counties in Texas. Many important counties have been excluded from the declaration. Following the president’s announcement, it was confirmed that federal funding would be available for damages in 77 counties.

Those who do not have insurance can also benefit from this. Heavy snowfall on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday caused frozen pipes to burst, flooding homes and hotels. President Biden said he would visit Texas as soon as possible to assess the natural disaster in Texas. But Biden also expressed concern that his visit would be a burden to the state. Biden disagrees with Texas’ power supply system. He suggests a core change in this. Meanwhile, the governor has demanded an immediate inquiry into the power outage and submit a report.