Covid-19 Update: 2105 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has update the Covid-19 situation in the country. 2,105 new coronavirus cases along with 3,355 recoveries and 15 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally surged to 372,530. The total recoveries mounted to 363,052. The death toll now stands at 1140. At present there are 8338 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 156,430 additional Covid-19 tests in the country in the last 24 hours. Over 29.5 million tests have been conducted across the UAE till now.

Meanwhile, doctors in the UAE have advised that getting tested for additional symptoms of Covid-19 could help identify more cases and expedite treatment.