Covid-19 Update: 318 new recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health has updated the coronavirus situation in Saudi Arabia. 327 new coronavirus cases along with 318 new recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 174 were recorded in Riyadh, 69 in the Eastern Province, 31 in Makkah, 16 in Al Khaseem, 6 in Madinah, 3 in Asir, 3 in Hail, 6 in Najran, and 2 in Jazan.

Till now 375,333 coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia. The total recoveries reached at 366,412. The death toll stands at 6466. At present there are 2455 active cases in the country. In this 497 are admitted in ICUs.

The recovery rate has reached at 97.6% in the country. The fatality rate is firm at 1.7%.