Covid-19 Update: 330 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health has updated the Covid-19 situation in Oman. 330 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 139692.

The total recoveries has reached at 130848 as 195 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. 3 new deaths were also reported. The death toll has reached at 1555. The recovery rate has reached at 93.5%. The fatality rate is at 1.1% in the country. At present there 7484 active cases in Oman. In this 59 are admitted in ICUs.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH.