Covid-19 Update: 463 new coronavirus reported in Qatar

463 new coronavirus cases along with 495 recoveries and 1 new deaths was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Public Health. The newly diagnosed cases include 425 contacts of active cases and 38 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 160,889. The total recoveries has reached at 150,715. The death toll now stands at 257.

At present there are 9917 active cases in the country. There are 91 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 643. 6 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 85 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 9618 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. 5385 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1505646 people were tested in the country.