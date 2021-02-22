Extreme levels of thunderstorms are expected in the state….

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Meteorological Department has forecast isolated thundershowers in Kerala. Lightning-alert instructions were also issued. The chances of thunderstorms are high between 2pm and 10pm. Lightning has been warned for late nights at times.

Lightning is likely to be active in the hilly region. Such lightning is dangerous. They can cause great damage to human life and to appliances connected to electrical conductors. The State Disaster Management Authority has declared lightning a state disaster. Therefore, the public should take precaution from the moment they start seeing the cloud. Do not refrain from taking such precautions if lightning is not visible.