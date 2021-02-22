Forex Market: Indian rupee ends higher against US dollar

The domestic currency the Indian rupee gad ended higher against the US dollar in the forex t market. As per market experts, the positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened 7 paise higher at 72.58 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee settled higher by 15 paise at 72.50 per dollar. The Indian rupee settled at 72.65 against the US dollar on Thursday.

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.63 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 3% in the February series