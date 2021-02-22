Goa Municipal elections to be held on March 20; counting on 22

The Goa State Election Commission announced that the elections for 11 municipal councils and Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) is decided to be held on March 20. State Election Commissioner C R Garg told that the model Code of Conduct has been operational in the state and it will be restricted to those areas where the polls will take place. The counting will be held on March 22.

He said the elections would be conducted on March 20 between 8 am to 5 pm for 11 municipal councils and the CCP. So that the people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 infection on that day will be allowed to vote between 4 pm to 5 pm. Mr Garg further said that the similar practice of allowing the last one hour for voters diagnosed as COVID-19 positive was adapted during the recently-held Zilla Panchayat elections.

“I appeal all the public to observe all the guidelines so as to avoid any problem as far as COVID-19 infection is concerned,” he said. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be issued. This which have to be observed by all stakeholders during the election.

The nominations for the election would be accepted between February 25 to March 4, 2021. The scrutiny of the nominations would be conducted on March 6. A total of 3,10,995 voters would be eligible to vote on March 20 in the elections for municipalities, the CCP, a Zilla Panchayat constituency and 22 panchayat wards.