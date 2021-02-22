Govt warns health workers against skipping Covid vaccination

New Delhi: The Punjab government has said it will not provide financial assistance to health workers, who do not receive the corona vaccine. The Punjab government has said that such people will not be allowed to enter the quarantine when the virus is confirmed. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu made the announcement.

The government had received reports that some health workers in the state were reluctant to receive the vaccine. It is important to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus. Balbir Sidhu has made it clear that he will not provide financial assistance to health workers who have been given the opportunity to receive the vaccine but have not been vaccinated. Such people will have to bear the cost of treatment themselves. Punjab has been witnessing an increase in the number of cases on a daily basis in the last few days. About 3,000 people are currently undergoing treatment in the state. Punjab is one of the six states in the country where the spread of the disease is on the rise.