“Lotus will bring ‘real change’ that youth aims for”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that BJP will bring the ‘real change in West Bengal. The prime Minister said this while attending a public rally in West Bengal. The Prime Minister also accused that the West Bengal government is the main obstacle in the development of the state.

“All these years this region has been left to itself… but Bengal has made up its mind for ‘poriborton (change)’ and BJP will bring ‘aashol poriborton (real change)’. Development is impossible till there are syndicates… it is impossible till there is tolabaaz (extortion). Aaar noy anyay, amraa aashol poribortonchai (We don’t want injustice… we want real change),” the Prime Minister said.

“Those who ruled Bengal have brought it to this state. People who talk about ‘maa maati manush ( ‘mother, land and people) are stopping Bengal’s development,” he added.

Inaugurating development works in Hooghly. https://t.co/jgONjU76BH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2021

“The Trinamool are holding on to the rest of the money. They don’t care (but) those who want water… are they not also Bengal’s daughters,” the Prime Minister said.