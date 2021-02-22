Mohanlal’s Barozz to hit floors in March; Lal in directors’ chair

Here comes Superstar Mohanlal’s directorial debut ‘Barozz’. Cinematographer- filmmaker Santosh Sivan announced that Barozz will begin its filming in March. The film billed as a big-budget 3D fantasy project would feature an international cast, with actors from Spain, Portugal, Ghana and America.

“Starting ”Barozz” in March with Mohanlal in director”s chair” Sivan took to Twitter and wrote. The film is penned by director Jijo Punnoose, best known for his 1984 Malayalam fantasy film-My Dear Kuttichathan also titled Chhota Chetan in Hindi.

Sivan had announced joining the project in October last year. Sivan shot acclaimed films like Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se, Raavan and Rajinikanth’s 2020 action drama Darbar. “With two icons. Teaming up to showcase the best of south indian talent internationally Barroz Mohan Lal’s debut directorial with an outstanding cast to aid Jijo Punnose script (My Dear Kuttichathan) in 3D,” Sivan tweeted.

Mohanlal, 60, is last seen in Drishyam 2 which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie directed by Jeethu Joseph chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed. The film, second part of Drishyam has been lauded by celebrities and fans around the world for its brilliance and performance.