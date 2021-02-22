Mom hesitant to support, man strangles her; loots jewellery worth Rs. 1 crore

No doubt that everyone needs support. But sometimes you may not get what you wish for specially when it is something of monetary value. Everyone cannot help you or promise to help you when you are short of money. Being upset with mom for not helping him financially, an unemployed youth from Uttar Pradesh has murdered her and stole jewellery worth Rs 1 crore from his own house.

The deceased woman is identified as Kanchan Verma. Verma was found dead at her own residence in Saroj Nagar Colony, Aligarh. The accused is identified as Yogesh. Yogesh after committing the crime stole gold, diamond and silver jewellery from house along with his three associates.

About 6 months ago, Yogesh got married to a woman named Sonam against her parents’ wishes. They began living at a rented accommodation. Unemployed, Yogesh started struggling financially and planned to loot his own house. He was helped by Sonam, friend Tanuj and Tanuj’s girlfriend Shehjal Chauhan.

Yogesh dropped his pregnant wife at a doctor’s clinic and went to his parents’ house with Tanuj and Shehjal. The trio dropped Shehjal a few metres away from the house to keep a watch on movement and the other two stepped inside.

Verma asked the two men to come in. Yogesh told his mother that he wanted to take some of his clothes and then strangled her to death with her saree. Then he dragged the body to the washroom and cut a geyser pipe to make it look like an accidental death. Verma was found in an unconscious state by her neighbour. Later the woman was declared dead at a nearby hospital.