Poll dates may be announced by March first week…. Know more!!!

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the date of Assembly elections in states including Kerala is likely to be announced in the first week of March. Modi said the final decision should be taken by the Election Commission. Modi was addressing a public function in Assam.

The last assembly election dates were announced on March 4. It is expected that the dates will be announced in the first week of March. Modi said he would try his best to visit the states where elections are being held, including Kerala, before the polls are declared.

Apart from Kerala, elections will be held in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.