‘Stay warm baby’ ;grandma’s message for her doting ‘meteorologist grandson’ wins the internet

Grandparents are blessings and many of us really lucky to have known their love and care. They’ll always be proud in our progress. An instance of the same was posted by a meteorologist named Albert Ramon for a channel. He posted a screenshot of a text that was sent to him by his grandmother. The grandmother took a photo of him reporting the weather on TV and sent the message”Hi Mijo! Like that smile! Stay warm baby,”

‘Mijo’ in Spanish means son. The tweet’s caption talked about how his grandmother watched him every day on TV. “She records all her telenovelas and watches me live…that’s love right there.” The tweet went viral instantly. Till now, it has garnered around 64 retweets and 2438 likes.

Netizens took to the comments section posting about how much they loved this. “You’re so lucky to have her to watch! I know she’s proud,” one user said. Some said that they missed such love and affection of their grandparents.