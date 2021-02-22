Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- has ended lower in the stock market. The Sensex dropped 1,145 points or 2.25% to close at 49,744. Nifty settled lower by 2% or 306 points at 14,676. All the 11 sector gauges barring the index of metal shares ended lower. The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 1,984 shares ended lower while 1,038 closed lower on the BSE.

The top losers in the market were Eicher Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI Life, TCS, Larsen and Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, HDFC and Tata Motors.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Ports, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Grasim Industries.