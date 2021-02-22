Timings of primary health care centres updated in UAE

The timings of primary health care centres in Dubai were updated by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). The primary health care centres in Dubai will work from 8am to 8pm. Only, 24/7 primary health care centres (Al Barsha and Nadd Al Hamar), Covid-19 evaluation centres, Al Mamzar centre for women and children and the Doctor for Every Citizen service were exempted from this new rule.

Dr Manal Taryam, CEO of the Primary Health Care Sector claimed that DHA has made this new timing to to keep pace with the current period and its requirements.