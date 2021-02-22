“Today, the world is laughing at Kerala for failing to control Covid”-UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The BJP’s election campaign in the state started with a hit as firebrand chief and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed off its statewide demonstration “Vijaya Yatra” in Kasaragod on Sunday. The rally was by far the biggest drive launch-related with the UDF’s ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yatra’ and the LDF’s ‘Vikasana Munnetta Jatha’, and Adityanath’s appearance in Kasaragod drew up the 15,000-strong mob adorned up in saffron.

Adityanath highlighted his government’s order against ‘love jihad’ and standards to hold Covid and lifted the problem of joblessness in an effort to beat the LDF government from its pedestal. In his 18-minute rally against the CPM-led LDF, he told the Kerala government has become a giggling stock before the world as it has failed to hinder the spread of Covid.“Earlier, the government of Kerala and the chief minister here used to laugh at the health infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh. But now Uttar Pradesh has fewer than 2,000 active Covid cases in a population of 24 crores,” he said. Even the World Health Organisation praised the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government, he said. “But why is Covid not controlled in Kerala… Today, the world is laughing at Kerala for failing to control Covid,” he said.

The BJP’s Vijaya Yatra is being directed by party state president K Surendran. It will affect 100 of the 140 constituencies of Kerala and complete in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7. Adityanath stated the Kerala High Court had in 2009 attracted the attention of the government to ‘love jihad’ and urged it to make a law to control it. The High Court said ‘love jihad’ is part of an intrigue to transform Kerala into an Islamic state, said Adityanath. “But the state government is sleeping. It is not worried about the conspiracy against the state,” he said and added that the Uttar Pradesh government has produced in a powerful order against ‘love jihad’.

It may be recollected Justice K T Sankaran of the Kerala High Court declared on the government to draft a law against ‘love jihad’ in 2009. He witnessed going through the case diary of the police while learning the bail plea of Shanshah and Sirajuddin, who were fronting charges of forced transformation. However, the same court remained procedures in the case. Justice M Shashidharan Nambiar pulled up the investigating officer for a poor probe and said his conduct “shocked the judicial conscience”. The court sojourned the circumstances after the then state police chief Jacob Punnoose told it that there was no definitive evidence of ‘love jihad’ in the case.

Adityanath declared that the state government played with the emotions of people on Sabarimala and was also providing a free hand to institutions attacking temples and churches. On joblessness, he said his government gave four lakh jobs in the past four years. The Kerala administration, on the other hand, was involved in the development of CPM’s cadre.