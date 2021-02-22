Unnao deaths; eight accused for spreading misinformation

Unnao deaths; eight booked for allegedly spreading false information. The Unnao police has filed an FIR against six people and two news portals for tweeting misinformation in connection with the death of two teenage girls.

“These individuals claimed that the girls were raped, and their last rites were performed against the will of their family members. This information is false. The post-mortem report has shown that the girls were not raped. Further, their last rites were performed by their family” said the police.

The police identified the accused as Nilim Dutta, Abhay Kumar Azad, Suraj Kumar Baudh, Rahul Kumar Diwakar, Nawab Satpal Tanvar and Vijay Ambedkar, along with two news portals. Three girls were found in a field with their hands tied on February 17. Later came the news that younger two died of poisoning, while another is under treatment.

It is being told that the false information was shared with an intention to spread hatred and communal tension. In this regard, the accused have been booked under Section 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riots) and the IT Act.