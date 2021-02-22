Week-long curfew imposed due to rise in Covid-19 cases

The state government has imposed a week-long curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Maharashtra state government has imposed a week-long curfew in Amaravati district from Monday 8 pm. The curfew was imposed to contain the spread of the infection as the number of Covid-19 cases surged in the state.

The district administration stated that only shops selling essentials commodities will be allowed to remain open during the curfew from 8 am to 3 pm. “A curfew will be imposed in Amravati Municipal Corporation and Achalpur Municipal Council limits from 8 pm on February 22 to 6 am on March 1. During this curfew, only essentials shops will be open from 8 am to 3 pm”, said Shailesh Naval, District Collector.