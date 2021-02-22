What are the benefits of having dinner before 7 pm?

Many people have a habit of eating dinner too often too late. Especially after eight o’clock. Some people have a habit of eating it between 10 and 11 at night. Not only is it not part of a healthy lifestyle, but the dangers posed by such a habit are not small. It can lead to many diseases. It also causes many physical ailments. Health experts say dinner before 7 pm is the healthiest.

1. Weight Loss

Experts claim, that restricting your meal intake in the window of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. can reduce the overall calorie intake drastically. This could be because you are most likely to consume fewer calories as the time you have spent eating has come down.

2. Good Sleep

Overeating or eating just before bedtime increases the risk of heartburn and indigestion and makes it difficult to sleep. This prevents our body from reaching a state of rest. On the other hand, if you eat food early, not only will it be well digested, you will sleep well and wake up energetic in the morning.

3. Diabetes People with diabetes, thyroid, PCOS, and heart disease should make it a habit to eat a light and early dinner. Not only is it better to eat less dinner but also to eat earlier. Studies show that it helps to prevent high blood pressure.