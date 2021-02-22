Do you like biryani? Have you tasted famous biryani like Thalassery Biryani and Hyderabadi Biryani? But what if you catch a variety? You should definitely try this ‘Strawberry Biriyani’ if you are a strawberry lover. A man from Pakistan gave his own unique spin to biryani; he added strawberries to it and also gave it a name – ‘Strawbiryani’.

The Strawbiryani is prepared by a restaurant called Saad in the capital of Islamabad. The photo of the strawberry biryani was posted on the hotel’s Twitter page. He posted its picture on Twitter and wrote: “We made ‘Strawbiryani’ at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it.”