YouTube 4k videos will be available on any resolution phone. Know more

You can now enjoy YouTube 4K videos on Android smartphones with any resolution display. Earlier, YouTube had given 4K resolution based on the resolution of the phones. 9 to 5 Google reported this based on Reddit threads.

Some users have shared on Reddit that they got access to the 4K video option on YouTube. This option was available on phones with up to 720-pixel displays. However, the report said that some people were skeptical that this was a technical problem. It is reported that 4K video can be seen on YouTube on any Android phone with a 1080 pixel (Full HD) display. The biggest advantage of this is that you can see the scenes a little more clearly in 4K mode.