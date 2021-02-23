Boat capsize killing 9 including 3 children

9 People including 3 children were killed as a boat capsizes near Alexandria in Egypt. A boat carrying at least 19 people met with an accident in Lake of Mariut, while returning from an entertaining voyage. The rescue workers recovered 9 bodies, including children ages 1, 1 1/2 and 4 years old. They had also rescued 5 people.

The victims, all from the same family, were returning from a voyage to an island in the lake. The victims arrived on the island in two groups, and they were all packed on the boat in their return. As per reports the accident was caused as boat was over crowded.