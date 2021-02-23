Central Government is all set to bring petroleum products under GST

New Delhi: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that he has asked the GST Council to bring petroleum products under GST. Bringing petroleum products under GST would bring great relief to the common man. It will also help to revive the petroleum and gas sectors. Dharmendra Pradhan said that the rise in petrol prices in the country was due to the rise in international crude oil prices and that it would soon come down.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had yesterday said that immediate action would be taken to reduce the rising fuel prices in the country. Fuel prices can be brought under the purview of GST. The states need to be discussed in detail in this regard. There is a provision in the GST Act itself to bring fuel prices under the purview of GST. The Finance Minister had said that there was no need to bring a new amendment in the Parliament for this.