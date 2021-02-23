Centre plans to fasten inoculation as the second wave looms

The Central government plans to take the rate of coronavirus vaccinations up to 5 million a day in the next four to six weeks. The plan will include doubling the the number of daily vaccination at a particular location to 200. The plan comes as to curb the second wave.

The number of active cases is now back above 150,000, after being lower for two weeks. This has become a challenge for government. The number has risen for five consecutive days till Sunday which was under 150,000 for two weeks after February 7.

Four states have witnessed a significant jump in their active cases this month. Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut said that strict restrictions have been set in place in Nagpur district due to the recent surge in cases there. All social gatherings are banned. The districts of Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai and Thane districts have reported the biggest increase in their case load.

The government earlier had set a deadline for February 20 to give all the registered health workers their first doses. Later gave an extension of four days for mop up rounds. Officials said that eight states have given the first doses to at least 75% of its health care workforce: Bihar (84.97%), Tripura (83.4%), Odisha (82.26%), Chhattisgarh (80.48%), Uttarakhand (77.59%), Jharkhand (77.26%), Uttar Pradesh (76.38%), and Himachal Pradesh (76.12%).