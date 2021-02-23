Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit India… Read more!!!

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to attend the BRICS summit to be hosted by India. The 13th BRICS Summit will be held later this year. This is the third time Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping have shared the stage in the wake of the Ladakh conflict.

The two leaders also attended the 2020 BRICS Summit in Russia and the Shanghai Summit. The summit will focus on enhancing cooperation between the BRICS countries. Apart from this, they will also discuss key global issues such as expansion, terrorism, trade and health.

Meanwhile, China has expressed support for India to host the summit. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said in a statement that China supports India in hosting this year’s BRICS meetings. China has said it is ready to work with India and other members to expand BRICS.