Commodity Market: Gold prices rise again

The price of sovereign gold has surged by Rs.480 per 8 gram in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs. 35,080 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4385 higher by Rs.60.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures remained firm at Rs.46,947. Silver futures gained 0.24% to Rs.70,598 per kg.

In the international market, the price of spot gold rose 0.1% to US dollar 1,809.57 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.4% to US dollar 28.04 an ounce. Platinum shed 0.4% to US dollar 1,267.46, while palladium climbed 0.3% to US dollar 2,401.52.