Consumer court rules against supermarkets that take money for carry bags….

Hyderabad: A consumer court in Hyderabad has issued an order against supermarkets that take money for carry bags. The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Commission has ruled that it is unfair to pay for a carry bag after purchase.

The action was taken on a complaint filed by Bhaglekar Akash Kumar, a law student, against More Megastore. The court ruled that the company was turning the consumer into an advertising agent by paying for a carry bag with the logo, in violation of the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act of 1986. The commission also ordered the complainant to pay Rs 15,000.

“It is not illegal to buy an extra three rupees for a carry bag,” said Adv. K. Chaitanya. She said the customer is not forced to buy a carry bag and the bags are bought entirely voluntarily. However, the commission said that carry bags that do not have the logo will be charged and if the logo is affixed, the bag will be free.