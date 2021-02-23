Covid-19 Update: 295 recoveries reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health has update the coronavirus situation in Oman. 297 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 139989 .

295 recoveries were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours pushing the total recoveries to 131143. 2 New deaths’ were also reported. The death toll has reached at 1557. At present there are 7289 active cases in the country. In this 64 are admitted in ICUs. The recovery rate has reached at 93.7%. The fatality rate rate is firm at 1.1%.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH.