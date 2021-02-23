Covid-19 Update: 3005 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated about the coronavirus situation in the country. 3005 new coronavirus cases along with 3,515 recoveries and 5 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 375,535. The total recoveries now stands at 366,567. The death toll mounted to 1145. At present there are 7823 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted additional 175,284 Covid-19 tests. Till now over 29.6 million tests have been conducted across the UAE .