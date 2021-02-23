Covid vaccination; The third phase will be conducted in 2000 centers….

It has been decided to conduct the third phase of Covid vaccination in 2000 centers in the state. The vaccine is given to people over 50 years of age and those under 50 years of age who are suffering from other diseases.

Meanwhile, the Center has been asked to bring more vaccines to the state in the third phase.

Vaccination centers will be set up near homes as part of the drive to get the vaccine to as many people as possible. In addition to health centers, government offices and halls will be converted into vaccination centers. The target is to vaccinate more than 45 lakh senior citizens and more than 25 lakh people suffering from other diseases.

Asha workers and Kudumbasree members will be asked to assist in completing the registration process for vaccine recipients. Currently, the first dose of covid vaccination has been completed for health workers and covid front fighters.